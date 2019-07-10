ZONAL Sign To Relapse Records, Release 2-Song Digital EP; Audio Streaming

Zonal, featuring Justin Broadrick (Godflesh/Jesu/JK Flesh) and Kevin Martin (The Bug/King Midas Sound) have signed to Relapse Records. To celebrate the announcement, the band has shared two tracks to prepare for their forthcoming full-length record, coming fall 2019.

Zonal continues where their previous collaboration Techno Animal left off (R.I.P.), and combines a brutal ongoing obsession with beats, bass, dub, drone, noise and riff. Under their new guise, the duo push the parameters further and deeper, as their sound has become ever more corrupted, corroded, slower and lower; with the theme of exploring inner/outer space acts as the gelling agent for this shockingly monolithic sound.

Anyone who witnessed their sonic destruction and lyrical detonation c/o Moor Mother at both Roadburn and Unsound festivals will not be disappointed by the slo-mo meltdown.

“Cage Version” and “No Version” are available on all streaming services here. You can also listen via the YouTube clips below.

(Photo - Jose Ramon Caamaño)