ZONAL To Release Wrecked Album In October; Lyric Video For "System Error" Featuring MOOR MOTHER Streaming

Zonal, the brainchild of Justin Broadrick (Godflesh/Jesu/JK Flesh) and Kevin Martin (The Bug/King Midas Sound) present their monumental Relapse Records debut, Wrecked. Zonal continues where their previous collaboration Techno Animal left off, and combines a brutal ongoing obsession with beats, bass, dub, drone, noise and riff.

Listen to the first single “System Error” featuring Moor Mother via the lyric video below, and via all streaming services here.

Wrecked is due out October 25th on CD/LP/Digital. Physical packages are available for pre-order via Relapse.com here. Digital Downloads / Streaming Services are available here.

Under their new guise, the enigmatic duo push the parameters and atmospheres that have earned them critical acclaim further and deeper; Zonal's sound has become ever more corrupted, corroded, slower and lower; with the theme of exploring inner/outer space acts as the gelling agent for this shockingly monolithic sound. Anyone who witnessed their sonic destruction and lyrical detonation c/o Moor Mother at both Roadburn and Unsound festivals will not be disappointed by the slo-mo meltdown.

Tracklisting:

"Body Of Wire" (Featuring Moor Mother)

"In A Cage" (Featuring Moor Mother)

"System Error" (Featuring Moor Mother)

"Medulla" (Featuring Moor Mother)

"Catalyst" (Featuring Moor Mother)

"No Investigation" (Featuring Moor Mother)

"Wrecked"

"Debris"

"Black Hole Orbit"

"S.O.S."

"Alien Within"

"Stargazer"

"System Error" lyric video:

(Photo - Jose Ramon Caamaño)