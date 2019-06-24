ZONDER / WEHRKAMP - MARK ZONDER's Final Segment Of 5-Part Video Now Streaming

Zonder/Wehrkamp, featuring drummer Mark Zonder and guitarist/keyboardist Gary Wehrkamp, recently released their debut album, If It’s Real. Today, the band has unleashed Mark Zonder's fifth and final segment of a 5-part video, dealing with the advanced electronics.

Mark comments: "As promised here is the fifth and final segment of the videos I shot explaining how I approached the recording of the drums for the debut Zonder/Wehrkamp album. The final segment deals with advanced electronics and how they were incorporated into the recording. A must see for any percussionist interested in brining samples into their sound. Hope you have enjoyed the series and hopefully some knowledge has been gained that can be used in the future in your musical endeavours... Thanks for watching. "

The new album is available on all digital download and streaming platforms worldwide. For those who want a physical product, CDs are available via CDBaby and at ZWband.com. Fans who purchase from ZWband.com will receive an autographed copy of the album along with a Zonder/Wehrkamp guitar pick and refrigerator magnet.

Mark Zonder comments on new album: "Please listen to the Zonder/Wehrkamp album as new music, a new experience. Yes, it is Gary Wehrkamp and myself doing the entire record ourselves and artists trademark sounds usually come through the music, but this is not a Warlord, Shadow Gallery or Fates record. This is just Gary and I being creative in a dark, moody and atmospheric way. Enjoy the journey."

While Zonder/Wehrkamp takes the two musicians on a different path, their musical pasts are very much influences on their current project. "If It’s Real” resonates with a tenebrous emotional intensity wrapped in a more melodic, ethereal sound and philosophical take on progressive hard rock.

Tracklisting:

"I Can't Believe"

"If It's Real"

"I'd Do Anything"

"Last Place"

"Two Years"

"Where Are The Children Going?"

"Too Late"

"The Next Big Thing"

"It's Not The End"

"Goodnight"

"The Next Big Thing" video:

"Do Anything" video:

"If It's Real" video:

"Two Years" visual slideshow:

(Photo - Alex Solca)