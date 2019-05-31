ZONDER / WEHRKAMP - MARK ZONDER's Second Segment Of 5-Part Video Released
May 31, 2019, 2 days ago
Zonder/Wehrkamp, the band featuring drummer Mark Zonder and guitarist/keyboardist Gary Wehrkamp, recently released their debut album, If It’s Real. Today, the band has unleashed Mark Zonder's second segment of a 5-part video, watch below.
Says Mark: "Here is the second segment in my 5 part series about how I approached the writing and recording of the debut Zonder/Wehrkamp album. This segment has some semi-deep concepts that can be applied to all musicians. Enjoy."
In case you missed the first segment, watch it below:
The new album is available on all digital download and streaming platforms worldwide. For those who want a physical product, CDs are available via CDBaby and at ZWband.com. Fans who purchase from ZWband.com will receive an autographed copy of the album along with a Zonder/Wehrkamp guitar pick and refrigerator magnet.
Mark Zonder comments on new album: "Please listen to the Zonder/Wehrkamp album as new music, a new experience. Yes, it is Gary Wehrkamp and myself doing the entire record ourselves and artists trademark sounds usually come through the music, but this is not a Warlord, Shadow Gallery or Fates record. This is just Gary and I being creative in a dark, moody and atmospheric way. Enjoy the journey."
While Zonder/Wehrkamp takes the two musicians on a different path, their musical pasts are very much influences on their current project. "If It’s Real” resonates with a tenebrous emotional intensity wrapped in a more melodic, ethereal sound and philosophical take on progressive hard rock.
Tracklisting:
"I Can't Believe"
"If It's Real"
"I'd Do Anything"
"Last Place"
"Two Years"
"Where Are The Children Going?"
"Too Late"
"The Next Big Thing"
"It's Not The End"
"Goodnight"
"Do Anything" video:
"If It's Real" video:
"Two Years" visual slideshow:
(Photo - Alex Solca)