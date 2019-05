ZZ TOP And Ceasars Entertainment Developing "Sharp Dressed Man" Musical For Las Vegas

Variety is exclusively reporting that ZZ Top and Caesars Entertainment are developing Sharp Dressed Man, a jukebox musical set to open next year in Las Vegas featuring the band’s greatest hits. Members Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard are all serving as executive producers.

Sharp Dressed Man is described as an “outrageous, bawdy musical romp” about a Lone Star auto mechanic who becomes a modern-day Robin Hood, “stealing hearts - and car parts - with the help of a merry band of beer guzzlers and hell raisers.” ZZ Top standards like “Legs”, “La Grange”, “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and “Cheap Sunglasses” will help tell the satirical saga.

Gibbons tells Variety, “We’re feeling very good about the efforts of our producers and our manager Carl Stubner in putting this together. Our music is in very capable hands so we’re really looking forward to seeing the results of these collective efforts next year. Fans have often told us that we’ve provided the soundtrack to their lives, and this is very much in line with that kind of enthusiastic thinking.”

Read the full story at Variety.com.

ZZ Top are celebrating their 50th year with a massive North American tour this summer. Kicking off the 50th Anniversary Tour August 16, the real Tres Hombres will play coast to coast and border to border. Cheap Trick and Southern rock stalwarts Lynyrd Skynyrd will also join the tour as it snakes through the country into late October.

ZZ Top still maintains the most consistently stable lineup in the history of rock music: Billy F Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard. In 1969, BFG formed ZZ Top with drummer Beard and bass-guitarist Hill, in Texas. 15 studio albums, 30 million record sales and five decades later, “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” is still going strong, playing timeless hits like “La Grange,” “Legs,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Tush” to audiences the world over.

Billy Gibbons looked back at the history of the band, while also looking forward to the 50th Anniversary tour dates. “It’s been five decades, and I think we’re starting to get pretty good at all this! We’re truly excited to be appearing across the continent this summer and fall, playing our bluesy kind of rock like we started in ’69. The beards, Frank's excepted, are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed. We're keeping it that way.”

Tour dates:

August

16 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre*

17 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Casino Theater

20 - Yakima, WA - Yakima Valley SunDome

21 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle*

23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre**

24 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion**

25 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

27 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theater

28 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU*

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre*

September

1 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre*

4 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion"

6 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

7 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

8 - Sterling Heights, MI-Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill*

10 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights*

11 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion*

13 - Ocean City, MD - Ocean City BikeFest

14 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

18 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

19 - Wamtagh. NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

21 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

22 - Louisville, KY - Champions Park

October

5 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre*

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion*

9 - Charleston, SC - Volvo Cars Stadium*

11 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee - Event Center*

12 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival

13 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre*

15 - Augusta, GA - The James Brown Arena*

16 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

18 - Estero FL - Hertz Arena*

19 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre*

20 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre*

* with Cheap Trick

** with Lynyrd Skynyrd