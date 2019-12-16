ZZ TOP Announce 2020 Canadian Tour With Special Guests CHEAP TRICK

Rock & Roll Hall Of Famers, ZZ Top, are bringing their Celebration With ZZ Top tour to Canada in late April/May 2020. Kicking off April 29 in Victoria, BC, the real Tres Hombres will play dates across BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Cheap Trick will join on the dates as special guest.

ZZ Top still maintains the most consistently stable lineup in the history of rock music: Billy F Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard. In 1969, BFG formed ZZ Top with drummer Beard and bass-guitarist Hill, both from the Dallas. Fifteen studio albums, 30 million record sales and 5 decades later, “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” is still going strong, playing timeless hits like “La Grange,” “Legs,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Tush” to audiences the world over.

Tickets on sale Friday, December 20 at 10 AM, local.

Dates:



April

29 - Victoria, BC - Save On Foods Memorial Centre

May

1 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

2 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

3 - Kamloops, BC - Sandman Centre

5 - Cranbrook, BC - Western Financial Place

6 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre

9 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

10 - Moose Jaw, SK - Mosaic Place

ZZ Top’s big, brazen blues-rock, combined with a surrealist charisma that continues to intrigue fans, catapulted the band into worldwide stardom. Their history is deeply explored in ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, which will be released via Eagle Rock Entertainment on DVD, Blu-ray and digitally on February 28. The release is available along with exclusive That Little Ol’ Band merchandise bundles, here. Watch a new video trailer below.

Produced by the award-winning Banger Films (Super Duper Alice Cooper; Peabody/ International Emmy award-winning Netflix series Hip-Hop Evolution), ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, presented through the unique Banger Films lens, delivers the story of this power trio in an artistic style that complements the distinctive ZZ Top vibe. Originally premiered at a sold-out showing at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood earlier this year, the film experienced a successful 10-week theatrical run via 150 screens nationally.

It unveils the story of three teenage blues musicians: guitarist Billy F Gibbons, bassist Dusty Hill, and drummer Frank Beard, as they went on to become international sensations. The film traces ZZ Top’s rich legacy, from their bar gig beginnings to their defining MTV era and meteoric rise to fame. In addition to interviews with the band members, the disc features conversations with such high-profile fans as Billy Bob Thornton and Joshua Homme (Queens Of the Stone Age), as well as never-before-seen archival footage. Shot exclusively for this film, an intimate ZZ Top performance at the historic Gruene Hall – the oldest dance hall in Texas – is intercut throughout the documentary.

Alongside the film, the DVD & Blu-ray also includes two live performance segments. 18 minutes of the Gruene Hall performance, along with the Ham Estate Archive, which spotlights rare pre-Eliminator ZZ Top concert footage from 1976 and 1981, complete the set.

Currently celebrating their half-century career with extensive tours of both Europe and North America, ZZ Top continues to inspire fans 50 years after their inception. That Little Ol’ Band From Texas takes a deep dive into the band’s history that’s truly an interesting ride.

Tracklisting:

Documentary (90 minutes)

Extras:

Gruene Hall Bonus Performances (18 minutes):

"Shuffle In C" / "Fannie Mae"

"La Grange"

"Brown Sugar"

"Blue Jean Blues"

Ham Estate Archives Bonus Performances (17 minutes):

"Thunderbird"

"Tush"

"Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers"

"I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide"

"Manic Mechanic"