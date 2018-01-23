ZZ TOP Announce Vegas Residency

ZZ Top aka “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” lay undisputed claim to being the longest running major rock band with original personnel intact and, in 2004, the Texas trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of course, there are only three of them – Billy F Gibbons, Dusty Hill, Frank Beard -- but it’s still a remarkable achievement that they’re still very much together after almost 50 years of rock, blues, and boogie on the road and in the studio.

As a touring unit, they’ve been without peer over the years, having performed before millions of fans throughout North America on numerous epochal tours as well as overseas where they’ve enthralled audiences from Slovenia to Argentina, from Australia to Sweden, from Russia to Japan and most points in between. Their iconography – beards, cars, girls and that magic keychain – seems to transcend all bounds of geography and language.

Now, ZZ Top has announced a six-date residency in Las Vegas, Nevada at The Venetian. Performance dates are: April 20, 21, 22, 25, 27, 28. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 26th at 10 AM PDT.