ZZ TOP - BILLY GIBBONS Limited Edition Rock Iconz Statue Available For Pre-Order
January 19, 2018, 11 hours ago
The Billy Gibbons Rock Iconz limited edition statue is currently in production and will ship in March 2018. This unique collectible is offered in a highly limited edition of only 1969 pieces created.
This is an officially licensed product, created by KnuckleBonz, Inc. Using a team of highly skilled artists, each statue is sculpted and cast in poly-resin and then hand-painted in fine detail. Each one is numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity printed on the base. These limited edition statues are highly collectible. Reserve yours now at this location.