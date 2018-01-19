ZZ TOP - BILLY GIBBONS Limited Edition Rock Iconz Statue Available For Pre-Order

The Billy Gibbons Rock Iconz limited edition statue is currently in production and will ship in March 2018. This unique collectible is offered in a highly limited edition of only 1969 pieces created.

This is an officially licensed product, created by KnuckleBonz, Inc. Using a team of highly skilled artists, each statue is sculpted and cast in poly-resin and then hand-painted in fine detail. Each one is numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity printed on the base. These limited edition statues are highly collectible. Reserve yours now at this location.