ZZ TOP Founder BILLY GIBBONS, DAVE GROHL To Appear On New QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Album

Billy Gibbons has revealed that he is set to appear on the forthcoming album by Queens Of The Stone Age. The ZZ Top founder, who made the revelation while speaking to eonmusic at Hellfest in France, also disclosed that Dave Grohl has been working with the desert rock band, for the first time since 2013.

The news came on the second day of the annual event, which is taking place in Clisson, northeast France, from 21st - 23rd June 2019, which saw ZZ Top perform as part of their 50th Anniversary tour.

Speaking on what was the first anniversary of the passing of Pantera founder Vinnie Paul, eonmusic asked Gibbons what his memories of the Abbot brothers - Vince and Dimebag Darrel, who passed away on 8th December 2004 - were. Commenting that they were "lovely guys", Billy said: "Well, that's a good question. I just met the wife, Darrell's wife [Rita Haney]."

