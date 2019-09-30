ZZ TOP Frontman BILLY GIBBONS Guests On This Week's Episode Of "Paul Shaffer Plus One"; Sneak Peek Video Streaming
September 30, 2019, 4 minutes ago
On this week's episode of Paul Shaffer Plus One, Paul is joined by ZZ Top lead singer, Billy Gibbons.
Gibbons discusses working with the iconic Jimi Hendrix, how the blues influenced his music, and the two play a Muddy Water's cover from his latest solo album, The Big Bad Blues. Watch this Sunday at 8/7c on AXS TV. Check out a sneak peek video below: