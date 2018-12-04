ZZ TOP's BILLY GIBBONS Discusses Magnatone Amps; Video

In the new video below, Nick Bowcott is joined by ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons to talk about Magnatone amps and why he likes them. After the video, click here to check out Magnatone amps at Sweetwater.

Billy Gibbons is featured in the video for William Shatner's rocked-out rendition of “Rudolf The Red Nosed Reindeer”, featured on his first-ever holiday album, Shatner Claus, out now. Order the album here, and watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"Jingle Bells" feat. Henry Rollins

"Blue Christmas" feat. Brad Paisley

"Little Drummer Boy" feat. Joe Louis Walker

"Winter Wonderland" feat. Todd Rundgren & Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd)

"Twas The Night Before Christmas" feat. Mel Collins (King Crimson)

"Run Rudolph Run" feat. Elliot Easton (The Cars)

"O Come, O Come Emmanuel" feat. Rick Wakeman (Yes)

"Silver Bells" feat. Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull)

"One for You, One For Me"

"Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" feat. Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top)

"Silent Night" feat. Iggy Pop

"White Christmas" feat. Judy Collins

"Feliz Navidad" feat. Dani Bander

"Jingle Bells" feat Henry Rollins (Punk Rock Version) (Bonus Track)

"Rudolf The Red Nosed Reindeer” video:

None