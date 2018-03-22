ZZ TOP's BILLY GIBBONS On Upcoming Tour With JOHN FOGERTY - "Equality Of The Good Time Is The Order Of The Day… And Night"

Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top spoke with Classic Rock Revisited about a number of topics, including the band's upcoming Blues And Bayous Tour, on which they'll co-headline with John Fogerty. An excerpt follows:

Q: How did this tour come to be? It is a match made in blues rock heaven! I want to know how it went down and how you decided who is going to close the shows.

Billy: "The appeal… the opportunity to return to connect, collide, conspire and cook-up was something that just seemed destined to happen as the stars and planets lined up to accommodate our respective scheming. The opening and closing allows us all to enjoy co-headlining. Equality of the good time is the order of the day… and night."

Q: Did you ever see CCR as a young lad? Did you ever play with John?

Billy: "Oh, yeah... Creedence exploded on the scene and we got to check John out in all of his famed plaid flannel glory back then. As you know, the Deep South is bisected by many bayous and we had this feeling that resonated from these parts. And, yes, John and I got to trade licks recently and it was solidly good to have two guitars on “Born On The Bayou”, “Sharp Dressed Man”, “Travelin' Band” and, of course, “La Grange".” We even tipped and tripped into a killer version in Spanish of John's “Green River” with La Marisoul on the Concord record label. We stopped for a second to learn the Spanish lyrics which, of course, lured us out to grab some South of the Border cuisine. We were momentarily a quart low on hot sauce."

