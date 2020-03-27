ZZ TOP Supports Encore Live’s #MusicMatters Auction; Bid Now For Chance To Meet Band With 2 Tickets To Show Of Your Choice & More

ZZ Top are supporting Encore Live’s #MusicMatters Auction, benefiting MusiCares’ COVID-19 fund helping the music community impacted by lost work and cancelled events.

Bid on VIP experiences, autographed guitars and more from artists including ZZ Top, Garth Brooks, Van Morrison, Bon Jovi, Miranda Lambert and many more.

Donated by ZZ Top: Enjoy two premium reserved tickets at a show of your choice (non-festival), Meet & Greet/photo op with members of ZZ Top, celebrity bottles of Beez & Teez 'Whisker Bomb' Pepper Sauce, $50 merchandise voucher to be used in the ZZ Top online store, and on-site VIP host.

Place your bid here.

New items added daily, so check in often at charitybuzz.com/support/MusicMatters.