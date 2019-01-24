ZZ TOP - The Howard Stern Show Posts 2013 Video Of Extended "La Grange" Performance

In 2013, ZZ Top treated The Howard Stern Show to a special extended version of their hit, "La Grange", and told Howard the song's origin story. Stern posted the archive footage on January 19th, 2019. Check it out below.

On Tuesday, January 15th, two ZZ Top titles were released as part of Rhino's Start Your Ear Off Right campaign: El Loco (pink vinyl), limited to 5,300 copies, and Tejas (purple vinyl), limited to 5,300 copies.

El Loco tracklisting:

"Tube Snake Boogie"

"I Wanna Drive You Home"

"Ten Foot Pole"

"Leila"

"Don't Tease Me"

"It's So Hard"

"Pearl Necklace"

"Groovy Little Hippie Pad"

"Heaven, Hell Or Houston"

"Party On The Patio"

Tejas tracklisting:

"It's Only Love"

"Arrested For Driving While Blind"

"El Diablo"

"Snappy Kakkie"

"Enjoy And Get It On"

"Ten Dollar Man"

"Pan Am Highway Blues"

"Avalon Hideaway"

"She's A Heartbreaker"

These will be available only at participating brick and mortar retail outlets. For a full list, head here.