ZZ TOP’s BILLY GIBBONS And Solo Band THE BFG's Feat. MATT SORUM Release "Missin' Yo' Kissin'" Performance Video

ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons has released a hi-def director’s cut video presentation of the song, “Missin Yo' Kissin'", from the Concord Records disc, The Big Bad Blues.

Featuring Billy F Gibbons and his solo group, The BFG’s, featuring Matt Sorum on drums, Austin 'Left Hand’ Hanks on his bass+guitar, BFG on his guitar+bass, and Elwood Francis on blues-harp, the clip highlights a performance shot during the sold out house tour during 2018.

A few notes from the band:

Billy F Gibbons: "Hey friends! Billy F Gibbons sending a “Thank You” with this brief note. In this temporary absence of raucous and rockin’ roadshow gatherings, here’s a little thing with a sneak peek to offer 3 minutes of bluesy-rock film entertainment for your viewing pleasure. 'Missin’ Yo’ Kissin'' is an understatement. We await the moment to resume sharing some more good times for our loyal friends, fans, and followers… pronto… Bueno! Enjoy, y’all!"

Austin Hanks: "Greetings to all the blues lovers out there! Since our sofas have become the front row, I suggest we all throw this LO-Fi FREIGHT TRAIN on the big screen and sing along. We certainly miss you all. Stay safe and enjoy... we will do the same! Now crank it up!"

Matt Sorum: "Found this gem from The Big Bad Blues tour I was honoured to be apart of with my comrades in RN’R Mr. Billy F Gibbons, Austin Hanks and Elwood Francis. I hope this will get you dancing in your living room, kitchen or whatever floats your fancy. Can’t wait to see all your smilin’ faces live and in person soon !!! Till then... Keep rockin’!!!"