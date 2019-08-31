ZZ TOP’s Billy Gibbons On MTV Fame - “Wow, Where Can We Go And Get That FLOCK OF SEAGULLS Hairdo!”

With the likes of “Legs”, “Gimme All Your Lovin’”, “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Stages”, MTV brought southern rockers ZZ Top unexpected fame and fortune, along with a cool and hip factor. Billy Gibbons explains on SiriusXM below:

“We didn't care, we just saw A Flock Of Seagulls with this hairdo! Wow, where can we go and get that hairdo! But I credit the great director Tim Newman. He had a vision and he had done some great things. We showed up on Saturday and he starts shaking his head saying ‘oh no, now what?’ So he kind of made ZZ Top into ghostly figures. So we weren't really in the videos, we were coming and going in and out of the videos. But add it to the mystique.”