ADAGIO - Life

French progressive symphonic band Adagio is back with their first album in 8 years and what we have here is a roller coaster of an album with different progressions presented in its nine tracks with only one below 5 minutes. Definitely not a singles album!

Vocalist Kelly Sundown Carpenter (who just recently band the singer of Civil War) shines on this album; his rasp gives adds an edge to the album. Really talented guy! Things however get off to an auspicious start with a plodding, stagnant 9-minute opener, and in-fact doesn’t improve much with the mid-paced “The Ladder”. It’s like you’re waiting for a burst of energy to inject some “life” and that thankfully happens with the Indian-influenced “Subrahmanya”. Adagio finds its footing with is most memorable chorus in “The Grand Spirit Voyage” and check out the heavy and techy “Darkness Machine”.

The back half of Life contains the strongest material like the violin-led “I’ll Possess You” and the piano-accented “Secluded Within Myself” that weaves into some memorable guitar parts. “Trippin’ Away” is a well-done melancholic ballad with some bluesy guitar work and tempting use of the organ punctuated by use of the violin erupting into a one of the best guitar solos to close out the tune. Perfectly executed stuff! “Torn” closes the album with a bombardment of guitar and symphonic elements that ends the album on an emphatic note. Welcome back boys!