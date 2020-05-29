ALESTORM - Curse Of The Crystal Coconut

Everybody’s favorite pirate partiers are back with another rowdy romp of metal fun. Alestorm drops anchor in the sweet spot with Curse Of The Crystal Coconut and all the landlubbers and naysayers will have no choice, but to hop on this party boat and indulge in catchy riffs, choruses, and bouncy rhythms.

Silly, absurd, and humorous, songs like the cheerful opener “Treasure Chest Party Quest” and danceable “Fannybaws” are destined to become live favorites while “Tortuga” will make heads turn as it’s basically a pop-rap-metal track, but if there’s any crew that can make it work, it’s Alestorm. Reveling in their affable brand of power/folk metal, the ridiculous “Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship” is deeper musically than suspected and the addition of female vocals adds a fantastical dimension to the tale, while “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” is exactly as it sounds – a call to pour the shots and get hammered! Alestorm is at its best when they keep it short and simple and their epics tend to vary in quality and in this round of cannon fire it’s “Wooden Leg Part 2 (The Woodening)”, which eclipses the 8-minute mark and it tends to drag and is the only misfire amongst this cascade of pirate shenanigans. It’s smooth sailing with Curse Of The Crystal Coconut as the band’s songwriting is in top form and more consistent than past efforts. While they’ve continued to embrace their silliness, it has resulted in stronger song development and even short tracks, like the foul-mouthed, but musically elegant 1-minute “Shit Boat (No Fans)” and the under 3-minute, accordion led, “Pirate’s Scorn” retain credibility and better yet, flow brilliantly within the context of the album.

Get it on like Donkey Kong, chug a bottle of rum and party up with these crazy swashbucklers!