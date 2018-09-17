ALTER BRIDGE – Live At The Royal Albert Hall

Two sold out shows in October 2017 in London, England, featuring Alter Bridge and the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra, led by conductor Simon Dobson, have been combined into one truly epic DVD / Blu-Ray. With a running time of two hours and 45 minutes, this is the perfect marriage of rock ‘n roll and classical music. The 21-song set is smartly interspersed with interviews and backstage footage, detailing how this incredible pairing came to be. As a special treat, Alter Bridge play “Words Darker Than Their Wings” – a song from their 2010 album AB III that had never been performed live previously. And “The End Is Here” gets dusted off; this song hadn’t been done in concert since the touring for the debut album, 2004’s One Day Remains wrapped up.

The guitar driven rock created by Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips is beautifully enhanced by both strings and horns. “Before Tomorrow Comes” lavishly washes over you. “In Loving Memory” is extra emotional, “Fortress” is taken to new heights – and the audience absolutely loves it. So much passion is displayed on stage; “Ghost Of Days Gone By” is superb, while the intimate “Lover” is wonderfully accentuated by the orchestra. Truly a special event, a portion of all proceeds from Live At The Royal Albert Hall will go to the Future Song Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to sharing the power of music and mentorship with youth.