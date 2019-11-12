ANGEL WITCH - Angel Of Light

Been 40 years since their important New Wave Of British Heavy Metal self-titled debut, two albums followed in the '80s, and one in 2012, As Above, So Below. Kevin Heybourne (guitar, lead vocals) the only original member, now joined by Fredrik Jansson Punkka on drums, Jimmy Martin on rhythm guitar, and bassist Will Palmer. I was very interested in Angel Of Light after hearing first single “Don’t Turn Your Back” and its traditional early '80s riffs, leads, melodies, retaining the band’s classic elements.

If one ever questioned how influential this band is, especially on the current generation and names like Enforcer, Skull Fist, and Night Demon, see “Death From Andromeda”. Clean guitars and vocal begins a doomier moody “The Night Is Calling”, “Condemned” picks up the pace. The switch in drum beat and riffs sets “Window Of Despair” in a punchy pocket for the verses. Title track again sets in a strong (Candlemass-ish) arrangement that moves and changes within its melody, and closes the eight songs. Solid, not too many songs for the sake of; it gets in and gets out. As the stars have aligned in 2019 for the NWOBHM bands, latest Diamond Head is strong, curious if fellow mates Grim Reaper and Tygers Of Pan Tang, and next one from Praying Mantis and Demon will be on the level.