BLACKTOP MOJO - Static

Static is a gripping new four-song EP from Texas rockers Blacktop Mojo. Lyrically, these tunes are very personal for vocalist Matt James. Opening track “The End” is about a break-up, and the whirlwind of emotions that accompany it. Somewhat similar in nature, “Watch Me Drown” deals with depression. The exceptional manner which Matt weaves words into verse allows listeners to take his inspiration and apply it to their own situation. Although the aforementioned “Watch Me Drown” doesn’t contain a signature drum break, it certainly bears resemblance to “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins, which Blacktop Mojo previously covered.

Musically, “Leave It Alone” starts off as an acoustic number somewhat reminiscent of Jane’s Addiction, building its way to full band participation, then coming full circle to the softer strains. Following suit, “Signal’s Gone” is a remarkable unplugged effort. The self-evident integrity, passion and honesty in Blacktop Mojo’s music creates an instant connection. Currently only available digitally, Static is something you’ll be listening to all summer long.