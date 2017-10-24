BLOOD OF THE PROPHETS – The Stars Of The Sky Hid From Me

Toledo’s Blood Of The Prophets bring a mix of sci-fi enriched blistering death metal on their second album. Most of the tracks make me think “ah…this sounds like something Nile would do,” which is a good thing.

After an eerie introduction (“Descension”), “And Then They Came Pt. I” blusters forth with guttural swagger and technical precision, but it’s not your typical track as an acoustic outro pops in, which gives it a little delicate flavor. These guys waste no motion with their songwriting and rhythms as none of the eight tracks go over 4 minutes. It’s short and to the point, but that doesn’t mean everything is typical. I like the brooding instrumental march in “And Then They Came Pt. II”, but then you get punished by the pounding “The Great Council”. Look out for the dreading feeling “Tides” induces before proceedings are wrapped up by the doomsday instrumental “The Grand Departure”. Certainly a worth a look into for any death metal fan. Check out the album at the band’s Bandcamp page.