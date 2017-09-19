BOB KULICK - Skeletons In The Closet

Never say never. At age 67, guitarist / producer / songwriter / Grammy Award winner Bob Kulick has released his very first solo album. After auditioning for KISS in 1973 (Ace Frehley got the job), Bob Kulick ended up performing (uncredited) on Alive II, Unmasked, and Killers; he even played on Paul Stanley’s solo album and tour. Kulick further cemented his status by working with Meat Loaf, Lou Reed, W.A.S.P., Motörhead, Tim “Ripper” Owens, and Doro, amongst others.



Skeletons In The Closet is somewhat of a combo platter, featuring an all-star lineup of guest musicians. The ten-song collection is 50% new material and 50% retrospective, with Bob playing guitar on all tracks. Vocalist Todd Kerns kicks it off in style with the super enjoyable, melodic rocker “Rich Man”, also featuring bassist Rudy Sarzo and drummer Vinny Appice. Robin McAuley takes the microphone on quick-paced “Not Before You”, with Brent Fitz pounding the skins. “London” highlights a theatrical, epic cameo by Dee Snider in an homage to Sweeney Todd. Up next, a fancy cover of “Goldfinger” – the theme song to the 1964 James Bond film of the same name, originally sung by Shirley Bassey – now helmed by Vick Wright. The last of the new material is “Player”; while singer Andrew Freeman is adequate, Michael Starr would have knocked this out of the park.



The second half of Skeletons In The Closet is the sojourn into Kulick’s back catalogue; and truth be told, it does sound dated. David Glen Eisley sings three songs, with Dennis St James fronting the other two. Current KISS drummer Eric Singer is behind the kit on the energetic anthem “Can’t Stop The Rock”. A true six-string treat appears in the form of “Guitar Commandos”, during which Bob goes head to head with his brother, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick. “Eyes Of A Stranger” is an uplifting throwback of an ending to this long overdue album.

<br />