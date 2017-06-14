DANZIG - Black Laden Crown

Black Laden Crown is the first album of all new Danzig material in seven years. Beginning with the title track, this nine song set takes a while to get going as the methodically plodding intro goes on and on – for a full four minutes – until lead guitarist Tommy Victor (Prong) wakes listeners up and really welcomes them to the record. “Eyes Ripping Fire” fares only marginally better as it still sounds like the band is warming up. “Devil On Hwy 9” finally kicks it into gear, followed by the equally impressive and powerful “Last Ride” – featuring an almost Johnny Cash flair. “The Witching Hour” is interestingly average, with Glenn’s voice sounding a bit worn and tired on this fluctuating mix.



Due in part to the album taking three years to complete, five different drummers play on Black Laden Crown: Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative), Joey Castillo (Sugartooth), Karl Rokfist (Michael Monroe), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), and Glenn Danzig himself. Back to the music, side B if you will. “But A Nightmare” begins ordinarily enough, yet thankfully works its way to a tremendous crescendo; this will undoubtedly sound killer live. “Skulls & Daisies” has potential but never really goes anywhere, while “Blackness Falls” just meanders. Closing track “Pull The Sun” is almost a throwback to the glory days, ending this 44-minute journey in welcome style. When compared to the brilliance that is the first four Danzig albums, Black Laden Crown is vastly inferior. However, when stacked up against albums five to nine, it’s near the top of the heap, on par with Deth Red Sabaoth.

<br />