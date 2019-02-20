DEAD WITCHES - The Final Exorcism

It's a selling and talking point that's going to get old soon enough, but you just can't get away from it: Dead Witches features drummer Mark Greening, who has served in Ramesses and With The Dead, and, most notably for our purposes here, was a founding member of Electric Wizard. The spirit of Electric Wizard is all over these songs, and that much is apparent before even spinning this, the band's second album: the songs are long (except for the ones that are really short), and the cover art is a retro-fitted fun-fest, although it makes no bones that this is going to be some serious doom, campy as things may get.

So, experienced listeners sort of know what's going to happen next: a craggly production will bring together Sabbath riffs and Eyehategod energy while a vibe is created that is equal parts fun old horror and unsettling old horror, Dead Witches doing a great job at creating both atmosphere and songs here. Love that main motif riff on the title track, but I also love it when the riffs take a back seat to just heaviness, man, like on the awesome “Goddess Of The Night”. Then there's “When Do The Dead See The Sun”, a fun, psyched-out '60s stoner rocker that does lots with little in its 1:38. Closer “Fear The Priest” is the album's most memorable song, with an excellent vocal performance, and even at 9:29 it doesn't wear out its welcome, which is testament to the great songwriting and, more importantly, excellent vibe on display all over this cool album.