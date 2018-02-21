DEKONSTRUKTOR - No Way Back

Absolutely love the first two tracks of Dekonstruktor’s sophomore full length. Covering over thirteen minutes of sub-woofer damaging doom filth, it is the aural equivalent of a pig rolling in mud. Totally satisfying is its use of speed and aggression, while reveling in the fuzzed-out guitar tone, the Russian unit will have doom aficionados grunting in approval. Mostly instrumental (spacey vocals are buried in the mix intermittently), this is the sort of stuff that hits the belly hard and gets the head banging in joyous acquiescence.



Too bad the remaining four tracks don’t live up to the same quality. The third and fourth tracks are made of slow sludge drudgery repeated over and over again, with slight industrial overtones. Things move from drone-y sameness to downright experimental on the final two tracks, the first a feedback-as-music ditty and the final an unwarranted, shoe-gazing pummeling of simplistic riffs over a warranted sixteen minutes. Here’s hoping that Dekonstruktor tighten things up next go-round and minimize the drone/experimental side of things, focusing more on the headbanging doom instead.