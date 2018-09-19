DIEMONDS - Diemonds

Toronto glam rockers Diemonds have independently released their self-titled album; the third in the band’s discography. This ten-song tryst starts off strong with “Breathe”; an almost anthemic attention getter certain to go over well live. “Our Song” grabs your ear and won’t let go as it encourages listeners to ‘pick yourself up and move on.’ Unfortunately, “Shoulda Listened To Ya” is too retro for its own good, and should have been relegated to B-side or bonus track status. In “Waiting For Something”, vocalist Priya Panda sings, ‘I’ll always choose what’s dangerous.’ Truth be told, this song is about as dangerous as a Diet Pepsi; it’s just too poppy and formulated.

Thankfully, bravado – and a great sense of melody – return on “Burn It Down”. “I Miss” is a bass-driven track gleaming with potential, yet the chorus falls short. “How Long” overflows with attitude, whereas “I See Red” is much more precise in its aggression. “Made It Through” sounds rushed, and album closer “Warrior” isn’t nearly as courageous as its title suggests.