ELECTRIC RADIO KINGS - Purrr

Former L.A. Guns guitarist Stacey David Blades has teamed up with Sex Slaves bassist Del Cheetah, and vocalist Paul Christiana in an exciting new Vegas-based rock band, Electric Radio Kings. Rounding out the lineup is drummer Johnny Rude and guitarist Keith Horne. Their debut album, Purrr, features eight original songs, plus a stirring cover of “Back To Black”, initially done by Amy Winehouse. Credit must be given for taking on such an iconic soul song, and successfully making it their own. So, what does ERK sound like? Imagine Journey collaborating with Velvet Revolver, and there you have it.

Case in point, “Jack Black Flower”. As the song kicks off, listeners are transported back to the arena rock sounds of the early ‘80s with Christiana sounding like Steve Perry; and when the chorus comes around, the band jumps ahead to the mid-2000s as Christiana transforms into Scott Weiland. “Sympathy For Me” is another example of Electric Radio Kings melding two different, yet compatible eras of rock n’ roll into a sound that is current and absolutely enjoyable. “Downshifter” and “Round Go Mary” would definitely be more at home on Contraband, as opposed to Escape; whereas “Bones To The Crow” and “Grabbing At A Distant Star” are more organic in nature. In the good old days of the FM airwaves – before stations merged into corporate conglomerates – Electric Radio Kings really could have become their namesake.