EPICA – Epica Vs. Attack On Titan

So here’s a treat from the Dutch symphonic metal masters; adapting songs from the popular Japanese anime Attack On Titan and Epica-fying them. Instead of taking in the songs as they were, the lyrics have been translated / rewritten in English with the arrangements being made into a much more fluid manner. The EP adds up to eight songs total, with the four covers and then four instrumental versions of those songs.

It’s easy to hear the care that was taken into this project and not some half-assed effort cash-in. The tracks are very adventurous and power metal in nature with very up-tempo numbers. The orchestral components add a nice touch to the music, but they don’t drown out the guitar and keyboard sounds. The compositions drive the listener through different emotions, especially the lamenting, beautiful ballad “If Inside These Walls Was A House”. Once done being knocked around, the instrumental versions unlock different sounds caught without the vocals.

Don’t let this simple EP detract from listening or a purchase; this is great music and worthy of repeated listens. Right now it’s Epica’s world, and we’re just paying the rent.