FREEDOM CALL - Master Of Light

If you’re already a fan of Freedom Call’s happy-go-lucky German power metal, then Master Of Light will definitely please you. Master Of Light contains everything Freedom Call stands for; huge hooks, enormously layered vocal harmonies and cheesy, anthemic sing-along choruses. There’s no surprises throughout the 12 tracks, and if you’ve heard one Freedom Call song, you’ve heard them all. But that’s exactly what you’d expect — and want — from this band.

Opening track “Metal Is For Everyone” immediately reels the listener in with its infectious chorus and soaring vocal harmonies. In fact, every track is delivered with a huge dose of enthusiasm and the band’s trademarked positive power. Furthermore, those multi-layered Queen, Sweet and Blind Guardian vocal harmonies that make Freedom Call so appealing and familiar in the same breath are present. Plus, those infectious choruses just beg the listener to sing along at the top of their lungs. “Hammer Of The Gods” is an energetic, mid-paced power metal tune with those massively layered vocal harmonies, while “Masters Of Light” introduces a blatant homage to Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets.” From the Gamma Ray-esque “Kings Rise And Fall,” to the Blind Guardian-laden acousto/electric ballad “Cradle Of Angels,” to the Helloween Walls Of Jericho-era “Riders In The Sky,” Freedom Call has all the classic power metal bases covered. Closer “High Up,” decorated with jaunty rhythms and Celtic influences, ends the album on a typical Freedom Call positive note. Freedom Call does what it does best on Master Of Light, making it another clear-cut winner from the cheery Germans.