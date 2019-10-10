GATECREEPER - Deserted
October 10, 2019, an hour ago
(Relapse)
Buzzing death metal young pups Gatecreeper are back with their second album, following up 2016’s cool debut Sonoran Depravation. Deserted holds no huge surprises, but tradition-upholding DM rarely does: the opening title track starts things on the battlefield, raising an ale to toast Bolt Thrower while storming the enemy simultaneously, the doom trudge making way for a death stomp, and that stomp continues through “Puncture Wounds” and “From The Ashes”, songs that show this band’s skill at navigating old-school Floridian mid-tempo death metal.
I love it when they go low and slow though, as in the beginning of “Ruthless” or on sludgy closer “Absence Of Light.” “Everlasting”’s opening lock-step groove brings me back to the excitement of spinning a new Obituary record as the ’80s turned into the ’90s; the song’s slow doom-death and double-time death polka brings to mind early Paradise Lost and Bolt Thrower duking it out on a desolate battlefield, a wonderful sound indeed. You could blindfold me and play me both Gatecreeper albums and I couldn’t honestly tell you which one is which, but I’d very much enjoy it if you blindfolded me and played me both Gatecreeper albums, so let’s do it.