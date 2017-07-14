GOATWHORE - Vengeful Ascension

Vengeful Ascension is the seventh album from New Orleans-based extreme metal band Goatwhore. Ten tracks spanning 41 gloriously evil minutes; with elements of black, thrash, death, and even sludge combining to create a swirling maelstrom of bleak turmoil. It’s intense, intricate and involved. Beginning with the almost militant-like “Forsaken”, Lucifer is praised and demons are conjured. Vocalist Louis B. Falgoust II is at the top of his game, delivering a scathing set of lyrics, inspired in part by Milton’s Paradise Lost. “Under The Flesh, Into The Soul” is absolutely bludgeoning in nature, while “Chaos Arcane” overflows with infectious anger.



Recorded on reel-to-reel tape at Earth Analog Studios in Illinois, under the guidance of live soundman Jarrett Pritchard (1349, Gruesome), Vengeful Ascension ends a four-album tradition of Goatwhore working with Erik Rutan (Hate Eternal, Morbid Angel) at the helm. The result is a studio sound closer to that heard when the band is ripping up stages on tour. Just as he does in concert, guitarist Sammy Duet shreds his way through the ruthless “Mankind Will Have No Mercy”, dominates nefarious riffs in “Decayed Omen Reborn”, and lays down sinister solos on “Those Who Denied God’s Will”. Throughout it all, the rhythm section of drummer Zack Simmons and bassist James Harvey are delectably ominous as they provide the required pummelling. Whether it’s the throbbing of “Where The Sun Is Silent”, or the severity of “Drowned In Grim Rebirth”, these two secure the primitive altar aged in ritual blood.

