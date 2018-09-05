HAUNT – Burst Into Flame

After an enticing EP (2017’s Luminous Eyes), Fresno trad metallers Haunt are back with their debut full-length. Burst Into Flame captures a mysterious, mystical vibe and its portrayed perfectly in the desolate space of the cover art. Haunt closely resembles Canada’s Cauldron, especially in the vocal department. Singer Trevor William Church, who formed Haunt as a mere solo project, and who some might know from his doom band Beastmaker, has a lonely desperation in his voice that is similar to Cauldron’s Jason Decay.

Burst Into Flame possesses those traits of those NWOBHM bands like Dianno era-Iron Maiden, Blitzkrieg, and Angel Witch, and now with Church backed by a full-fledged band, Haunt is set to be reckoned with in the years to come. Whether it’s the opener and title track setting the tone with a full-on assault of riffs and attitude, the Thin Lizzy like “My Mirage”, the bouncy and mesmerizing “Frozen In Time”, or the melodic crunch “Wanderlust”, each cut possesses a distinct identity.

Haunt is 37 minutes of exceptional, catchy, and melodic heavy metal set for repeated listens. From memorable leads to cutting riffs that other bands wish they could think of, Burst Into Flame is an album poised to heat up this ghostly Haunt to greater heights. Don’t let this one slip on by, check it out!