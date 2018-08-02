IMMORTAL - Northern Chaos Gods

Black metal legends, Immortal, have returned to us after being away for close to a decade. The split between Abbath, Demonaz and Horgh was a shock to fans everywhere but in the end, it does seem to be for the best. Demonaz brings back that classic Immortal sound but with even more intensity. Make no mistake, this is Demonaz’s band now and he completely owns it with his blood curdling screams and incredible guitar skills. Horgh and bassist Peter Tagtgren step up to the plate as well with top notch drumming and a bass sound that is not only audible but adds to the atmosphere.

The album tears open with complete ferocity and chaos on the title track, but this is not the only thing that Northern Chaos Gods is about. It holds rhythm and melody that you’ll hear on tracks such as “Gates To Blashyrkh” and a grimness that hails all the way from the icy mountains of Norway. “Mighty Ravendark” is the ultimate closer as it is not only brutal as hell but also a hail to their blazing ’97 release Battles In The North. Immortal does a great job bringing in that old school black metal vibe while moving forward with their own sound. Making this album refreshing and unique.

These icons show no signs of being diminished and prove they can handle anything that comes their way. I for one am more than happy to see that! If you haven’t picked up a copy of Northern Chaos Gods yet, then I highly recommend you do so immediately!