IMPELLITTERI - The Nature Of The Beast

Chris Impellitteri and Rob Rock are at it again, soaring scales and even higher vocals, set to wildly intense guitar runs. Not sure why they felt the need to rework Sabbath's "Symptom Of The Universe" and then include a cover of Nightwish's "Phantom Of The Opera", so I'll deal solely with the ten originals. Much like their last collaboration, Venom, but more melodic (without losing speed quotient), Impellitteri (the man) comes screaming out of the starting gate, with "Hypocrisy" with a load of sick virtuosity. A majority of the tracks are done in a few seconds longer/shorter than 3:30, not a lot of time for embellishment. At times, the constant red line guitar and high pitched vocals recalls the handiwork of Sean Peck (Cage/Three Tremors).

A tolling bell, clap of thunder and a woman screams, as six-string scorch on "Run For Your Life", which utilizes the album title in the chorus, but has nothing to do with the (were)wolf on the front cover... more like nuclear super powers butting heads. "Do You Think I'm Mad" is a Jekyll and Hyde tale, punctuated by narrative voiceover and maniacal closing laugh. No let up, as Chris rips like the Energizer Bunny, just wind him up and watch him go (off)! A sci-fi (or is it) "Wonder World", about computers ruling the world sees Chris' axe temporarily take on a mechanized tone, especially when rock sings "dependence on the virtual machine." People say it's all about speed and there are no songs, but there's a hummable, headbanging groove to "Kill The Beast". Shred's not dead!