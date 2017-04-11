INFERNÄL MÄJESTY - No God

Combining the punishing power of Vader, the viciousness of Venom and the evilness of Slayer, Canadian cult metal titans Infernäl Mäjesty lets you know its back in a big way on opener “Enter The World Of The Undead” from its long-awaited fourth full-length release, No God. Infernäl Mäjesty usually get overlooked when discussing classic Canadian thrash metal bands. It may have something to do with the 13 year hiatus between albums. On No God, original vocalist Christopher Bailey and dual guitarists Kenny Hallman and Steve Terror have tapped into their original sound from its 1987 cult classic debut album None Shall Defy.

Those familiar harmonized Slayer-laden guitar leads return on “In God You Trust,” which also contains a savage, mid-paced grind. “Signs Of Evil” and the title track tread into Sodom territory, accompanied by some rhythmic thrash blastbeats and Bailey’s gritty Tom Araya-esque bark. “False Flag” is a haunting two-minute instrumental with an ominous reverb guitar picking intro as chilling news samples of 9/11 plays in the background. It serves as a prequel to the powerful aural attack of “Nation Of Assassins.” Mostly, No God follows the playbook of Canadian thrash stalwarts including Annihilator, Anvil, Exciter and Razor, as well as capturing American influences such as Death and Slayer with a touch of German thrash thrown in for good measure. Although No God isn’t breaking any new ground, I for one am glad Infernäl Mäjesty is back.