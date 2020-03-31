INSISTENT - Suspect

I can certainly get behind nine songs in 15 minutes, which is what Czech Republic grinders Insistent lay down on Suspect. And, man, do they ever lay it down with authority, the excellent production immediately demanding attention, the band right away sounding like a great grind band from Relapse Records’ roster.

The songs have enough meat on their bones to lay down huge death metal riffs when needed, as on killer opener “Depression”, which finds the middle ground between Nails and Obituary quite nicely. But then “About Hunger And Sleep” drops a punk near-d-beat before grinding its way to the nearest power violence gig… Yeah, it’s all adding up to a killer combination of sounds for me, Insistent playing that sort of grind that just satisfies to the extreme, like Magrudergrind with some DM riffs (or at the very least, DM influence) thrown in there. And they’re smart with that runtime: after it ends when the 15 minutes is up, I’m energized, refreshed, and ready for more, filing this one away with a knowing wink and a nod, looking forward to my next encounter with it.