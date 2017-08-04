JACKYL - 25

It was 1992 when Jackyl released their now Platinum certified, self-titled debut – that’s 25 years ago. Time to celebrate that ass-kicking album, along with the six that followed it. Behold the new greatest hits set, beginning with “I Stand Alone” – the song that started it all, courtesy of a K-Mart in Georgia refusing to sell the album, and the video that followed. Now, Jesse James Dupree and co. present us with a glorious rundown of why they’ve survived, and continue to thrive. From the irresistible strains of “Secret Of The Bottle”, to the bass-driven beauty of “Cut The Crap” – complete with chainsaw riffing – this is the let-loose soundtrack to everything Jackyl fans love; drinking, feasting, and the ol’ dirty dirty.



Newer songs “Encore” and “Just Because I’m Drunk” get the blood pumping and adrenaline flowing with equal vigour; Jackyl is the epitome of rock ‘n’ roll. 18 songs in total – including two previously unreleased tracks. Those being a live version of “Redneck Punk”, and a beyond cool cover of “Hot And Nasty” by Black Oak Arkansas. Of course, favourites “Down On Me”, “Dumb Ass Country Boy", and “Kill The Sunshine” are here, revving it up. There’s not a weak track to be found. Pull out the insert and you’ve got a 9 ½” by 14” fold-out, double-sided mini poster.

