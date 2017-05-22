KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - Prevail I

Although I don’t have a problem with Kobra And The Lotus wanting to progress its sound, the band’s newly-found synth-pop melodies they’ve incorporated on its fourth full-length release, Prevail I, doesn’t work with the band’s traditional heavy metal influences and are more in line with bands such as In This Moment, Lacuna Coil and Evanescence.

These electronica/goth-like elements kick off opener “Gotham,” yet the band manages to mix its original roots within its heavy instrumentation. “Trigger Pulse” also implements some of these sampled synth elements while still remaining heavy. I love Kobra Paige’s voice, as her soaring vibrato pierces through the mix with powerful vibrancy. The very hooky “Manifest Destiny” possesses huge vocal harmonies on the sugary but uplifting chorus, which sort of reminds me of an ’80s pop song mixed with modern hard rock. Heavier tracks such as “Victim” and “Hell On Earth” show off the band’s more thrashy side while ballad “Light Me Up” shows the band’s more melodic side. The blistering instrumental “Check The Phyrg” shows fans that guitarist Jasio Kulakowski and the rest of the band can undeniably shred. On Prevail I, Kobra And The Lotus have explored new territories without damaging its solid brand of kick ass heavy metal.