KRISIUN - Scourge Of The Enthroned

11 albums in now for the Brazilian powerhouse Krisiun, the brothers three that just keep on giving. Scourge Of The Enthroned starts excellently with the title track, a bruiser that burns slow at first before dropping into the frantic grinding death the band is known for at around a minute in. It’s a great way to say the band is back, and although they struggle a bit with having their albums stand apart from each other, when songs like the title track (note the killer, triumphant, trad metal guitar solo) and “A Thousand Graves” (pure deathly forward momentum) are playing, there’s no denying the band’s power, even if writing songs that stick will most likely never be a strong point.

The pure barbarism of tracks like “Abysmal Misery (Foretold Destiny)” wipe away any lingering concerns about ennui kicking in, much in the same way bands like Cannibal Corpse do their thing with such an intense, singular vision it becomes futile to talk about albums sounding too similar. With Krisiun, and with this album, the battering is of a wonderful intensity, taken out of context or even in the context of their discography, a one-trick pony of the best kind. May they keep putting out albums as ferocious and intense as Scourge Of The Enthroned.