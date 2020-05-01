LADY BEAST - The Vulture's Amulet

Fourth full-length from Pittsburgh based outfit, whose front woman Deborah Levine, is instrumental in the putting on the annual Metal Immortal showcase. Fast opener "Metal Machine" is an oft used motif, wryly aligning human sexuality to a hot car. However, this spin on the topic has Levine offering up lines like "Turn me up, my engine screaming... Out for the win, I finish what I begin", "No one can keep up with my pace, I'm a metal machine" or, most telling, "I'm running hot, and you don't have a shot. My fuel is raging to a boil. I'm in the red, but I want some more...Built for speed, I'm the metal machine. You want to face the best." Sort of takes on a new meaning, coming from the female perspective, right guys?

Guitars crank to begin the Judas Priest inspired headbanger "Runes Of Rust". Follow-up "The Gift" riffs harder, bouncing along a speedy, and infectious, beat. Unbelievably, it's a love song (doesn't sound like any such traditional construct), Levine talking about her arms open wide, mind & heart ready to receive the gift (get it?) of love. Appears to be about her young son (?): "I share my love and my knowledge, to guide him along his path...but there will come a time, when I've done all I can, and alone, on his own, he will stand. Destined to be strong and true." Downshifting, "Sacrifice To The Unseen" has more than a bit of early Metallica in the riffing. Sorry, but can't help but hear Gwen Stefani (No Doubt) in the first (non-metallic) half of mid-tempo title cut, especially come the chorus. After the aforementioned, brief departure, speedy "Vow Of The Valkyrie" finished the platter in much the spirit it began: aggressive, proto-thrash traditional metal. Won't be any vultures circling Lady Beast anytime soon.