LIZZY BORDEN - My Midnight Things

There are not many bands that can say they have a flawless discography, but Lizzy Borden is one of the few that can. Whether it’s the razor sharp debut of Love You To Pieces to the pristine Visual Lies, the majestic Master Of Disguise, or the modern and melodic Appointment With Death, you can’t go wrong with any album. And here we are 11 years later with My Midnight Things and amazingly this monster hasn’t lost a step and picks up right where the last one left off.

Lizzy’s captivating, charimastic vocals are still in top form as he drags and pulls you through a hole exploring the feeling of love, but not in the typical ways one would expect. There’s the stalker symphony “Obsessed With You” or the lamenting “Long May They Haunt Us”. The vocal lines are some of the best Lizzy has conjured up, like the strangely comforting “The Scar Across My Heart” and the dancing stomp of “A Stranger To Love”. Lizzy creates some different sounds like the Rob Zombie-esque “Our Love Is God” and the hopeful beats of “Run Away With Me”. One you are finished on this journey, My Midnight Things ties up with the mournful, melancholic rendition of the title track.

Incredible how 11 years have gone by and Lizzy hasn’t managed to miss a beat. There are many remarkable moments to discover through repeated listens and if there’s one way to describe how this album feels – it’s hopeful tragedy – like there’s an expression that something positive will happen through the numerous dance rhythms, but you know the worst is going to happen. My Midnight Things is a unique listen and will definitely be on my year end list.