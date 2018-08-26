LUCIFER - Lucifer II

What a time warp! Lucifer’s second album, simply titled II, full embraces the retro rock ‘70s occult vibe. While some of those characteristics were present on the first album, this one dives fully into it and the addition of Nicke Andersson (Death Breath, Entombed) on guitars plays into it. Just take a look at the cover art – looks straight outta 1975.

Frontwoman Johanna Sadonis will always draw the attention to this act and man, just listening to opener “California Son” makes you feel like you’re on the open road riding into the sunset on the coast. And just when the groove hits, the mesmerizing “Dreamer” comes in and sounds like a classier doom rock tune. Lucifer II takes a much bluesier, soulful tone and the only cut reminiscent of the first album is the closing monster “Faux Pharaoh”.

Listen how the piano accents the guitar in the classic KISS-like “Phoenix” and the heavy riffs and soulful tones of “Reaper On Your Heels” and “Eyes In The Sky.” The most surprising and impressive inclusion is Rolling Stones cover of “Dancing With Mr. D”. Lucifer makes the song sound as if The Stones combined with Sabbath for a tune. Great creativity putting the cover together!

Lucifer II is a record made for the turntable and if you’re looking to a trip back to the ‘70s than look no further and take the magic carpet ride with Lucifer.