LUX PERPETUA - The Curse Of The Iron King

Remember when power metal was fun? When the European masters played upbeat, up-tempo tracks with reckless abandon and not a care in the world with cheese glazed on top? Lux Perpetua perpetuates those good ol’ days on their debut The Curse Of The Iron King.

The Polish troupe best resembles Rhapsody, but without going too over-the-top. Artur Rosiński has an easy voice to enjoy. He carries the notes and his slight accent adds a charm to the music. I think of him as a Polish version of Joacim Cans, but with his voice at a lower register. I like the different elements these guys utilize; in some instances I’m reminded of Sonata Arctica (the melody in “An Old Bard”, the piano parts in “Desert Of Destiny”) Rhapsody (“Riders Of The Dead”), and the beautiful, folksy ballad “Eversong” reminds us why we love Blind Guardian’s “A Bard Song”. Forget mid-tempo stompers, Lux Perpetua likes to keep proceedings moving at fast place with blazing, neoclassical solos, flying rhythms and quick-hitting, memorable choruses. It’s hard not to get infected by “Army Of Salvation”. You just get the urge to pump your fist and shout out the chorus.

The Curse Of The Iron King is an early contender for power metal album of the year. If you’re into Rhapsody, Stratovarius, Gamma Ray, Blind Guardian, and the rest of the heavy tier guys, you will not be disappointed by The Curse Of The Iron King. This is fun, majestic power metal and highly recommended.