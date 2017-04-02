MAJESTY - Rebels

The German Manowar, or so they've been dubbed, overseas. As if the musical comparisons weren't enough, in the 2000s, the band briefly changed their name to Metalforce and signed with Joey DeMaio's Magic Circle Music!

Now on their eighth album, Majesty open with a short tympani and orchestral intro, prior to unleashing ten proper tracks of Teutonic metal. A triumph, multi-backing voiced “Die Like Kings” is up first, plenty of clickety-clack drums and guitar sweeps. A mid-tempo “Rebels Of Our Time” (also a video) features big sing-along choruses, sure to be a festival hit. In a nod to modern day, there's “YOLO HM” (You only live once Heavy Metal). With a couple of F-bombs and proclamation “We are #1,” it's a splitting image of the New York State Kings of Metal. Not just because of the title, galloping “The Final War” owes a bit to Europe's current metallic champs, aka Sabaton. “Across The Lightning” is an attempt at power ballad. “Fireheart” gets things back on track, the entire song sung as a unit, with organ accents. “Iron Hill” is a rollicking example of no-frills German metal, while “Heroes In The Night” could be a dance/aerobics workout, complete with use of synthesizers. An unimaginative “Running For Salvation” throwaway follows. Perhaps all the comparisons have gotten a little bit under their skin as disc closer “Fighting Till The End” (i.e. live free or die) contains the heretofore unlikely line “Go away and fuck yourself”. Not their strongest head-to-toe outing.