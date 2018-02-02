MAMMOTH GRINDER - Cosmic Crypt

Seems like everyone was talking about Power Trip in 2017, but let's take a few moments here to talk about Mammoth Grinder, which features in its ranks Chris Ulsh of Power Trip. But the sounds here are way more rooted in raw punk, in ugly d-beat, in crusted-over sludge... oh, man, Mammoth Grinder are good, and here on their fourth full-length they're great, the band finding the perfect production sound for their simple, doom-y hardcore, with everything cranked in the reds, the kick drum bursting through, the energy enough to make even hardened His Hero Is Gone fans (guilty as charged) take a second glance.

Seriously, songs like “Blazing Burst” reach Benumb-like levels of excitement, which is rare, and the riffs on cuts like “Rotting Robes” hint at just enough melody to keep things from becoming too oppressive. Through 11 songs in 29 minutes, this band does everything right on Cosmic Crypt; Mammoth Grinder have always been great, but things are clicking better than ever, heavier than ever, and with more of an incredible energy than ever, one that nods to death metal classics from Bolt Thrower to Autopsy but keeps the vibe more squat-punk ugly than anything. What a great way to start 2018: this album rules.