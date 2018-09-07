MONSTROSITY – The Passage Of Existence

Highly revered Floridian death metal band Monstrosity are, pardon the pun, back from the dead. The Passage Of Existence is their first studio album in 11 years! Drummer and sole original member Lee Harrison declares The Passage Of Existence to be “the master piece of masterpieces in the Monstrosity universe,” thereby implying it’s the best of the band’s six title discography; quite a statement. Old schoolers will always cherish the 1992 debut Imperial Doom, and its 1996 successor Millennium, as they both feature current Cannibal Corpse frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher on vocals. That being said, The Passage Of Existence is the second Monstrosity slab to feature present-day growler Mike Hrubovcak – and he does a damn fine job in his own right.

Comprised of 12 songs clocking in at 55 glorious minutes of pure, unadulterated death metal, The Passage Of Existence begins with “Cosmic Pandemia” – a solid reassurance to long-time fans, and a bold welcome to newbies – that Monstrosity mean serious business. “Kingdom Of Fire” sees the band ripping right into it, with a certain flair for the dynamic, thereby showcasing their undeniable skill as both songwriters and musicians. “Radiated” is built upon lethal riffing, “Solar Vacuum” is just as virulent, and “The Proselygeist” deviously winds its way into your soul. “Maelstrom” is exactly what the title suggests – sonic turmoil. “Eyes Upon The Abyss” is full of delightful twists and turns, “Dark Matter Invocation” offers something different as it layers vocals underneath the guitar solo. “The Hive” will have you buzzing, “Eternal Void” is a furious headbanger, and despite its brevity “Century” absolutely pummels. Wrapping it all up is “Slaves To The Evermore”, encapsulating bits and pieces of all the brutality, harmony, and diversity that came before it.