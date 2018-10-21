MUTILATED BY ZOMBIES - Scripts Of Anguish

Iowa-based death metal trio Mutilated By Zombies sure create a huge sound for three longhairs here on their third album, the band stomping and crushing immediately with the impressive “Decayed Manifestation”, the prominent bass lines and Floridian pummel definitely bringing Cannibal Corpse to mind right away.

“Dismissed” shows some thick grooves, the band throwing the horns to Obituary, while the very cool “Binge And Purge” has some atmosphere to it, and also proves the band is more than adept at juggling multiple tempos. “Insanity's Grasp” has riffs galore, and while the band doesn't get down to blasting all that often, when they do, as in “Gored”, the results are fantastic, the superb production really accenting the power these three guys (again: impressive this noise is coming from a trio) have. All throughout Scripts Of Anguish, Mutilated By Zombies delivers goods way more seriously than their name would suggest (seriously, I'm a DM lifer and rolled my eyes when their name came through my inbox recently), this album as solid as anything bands like, say, Monstrosity are putting out in 2018, Mutilated By Zombies placing themselves shockingly high up on the death metal hierarchy here.