NORTHTALE - Welcome To Paradise

NorthTale is a new Euro style power metal band featuring the talents of Brazilian guitarist Bill Hudson (Jon Oliva, TSO, U.D.O.), singer Christian Eriksson (Twilight Force), and Patrick Johansson (Yngwie, Impelitterri) on drums. So, how do these guys fit in to the current wave of Sabaton, Powerwolf, the over the top genre clichés from Dragonforce, Gloryhammer, Wind Rose, or the AOR leanings of Beast in Black and Battle Beast. Well, Hudson who is a longtime fan of the golden age of the genre (1995-2005), used the big dogs from the era for his influence.

Opening title track gallops in the spirit of classic Angra (also see those harmonizing leads) with a feel good sing a long chorus and “Higher” could have been on a Stratovarius album. “Follow Me” rages along with Rhapsody of Fire like keys, while “The Rhythm Of Life” feels like Freedom Call in the punchy chorus, “Time To Rise” riff and vocal delivery could be a Hammerfall tune. Half way through, “Way of Light” plays through with a beautiful Savatage piano, great thoughtful lyrics, accenting guitar parts, and Eriksson’s vocals really shine. Top notch power ballad. “Everyone’s A Star” is also a highlight with its minimalist approach - easy riff and key, grittier verses, and hook. “Shape Your Reality”… boy, that opening charge between the guitars, bass, drums, keys, it’s almost Angra and Edguy plagiarism, same with the speedy Strato “If Angels Are Real”. Strong mid pacing, upbeat guitars, dueling keys and leads, and a high melodic voice and harmonies in “Siren’s Fall”. Album closes on a light note with the acoustic “Even When”.

With too much sameness thirteen songs is too long, could have shaved off three or four or wrote three others differently, maybe with more influence from Maiden, Priest, Dio for variety. Other than that, lots of potential and promise.