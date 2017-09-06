ORDEN OGAN - Gunmen
(AFM)
Have they shot themselves in the foot? Not likely! German power metallers channel American Old West, adopting cowboy paraphernalia, for the latest ten tracks, which once again owe a tip of the (ten gallon) hat to countrymen Blind Guardian. Highly orchestrated opening, “Gunman” (singular, as opposed to plural album title) was also selected as single/video track. “Fields Of Sorrow” with an omnipresent undercurrent of buzzing guitars has a different feel, although still with multiple voices. “Forlorn & Forsaken” marries that driving staccato guitar and Guardian's synth-onic grandeur. What good would a cowboy be without a horse?
Well in lieu of one there's the galloping “Vampire In Ghost Town” one of the strongest inclusions. Begun as if it will be a ballad, “Come With Me To The Other Side” featuring a guest appearance by Live Kristine (ex-Leaves Eyes), fits nicely alongside the non-accompanied material. “The Face Of Silence” ends with a cappella chorus of voices (Van Canto, what hath thou wrought?) A more modern sounding “Ashen Rain” is one of the shorter tunes, as is 3:15 follow-up “Down Here (Wanted: Dead or Alive)”, both undernourished from a band who's not afraid of embellishment. “Finis Coronat Opus”, as the name implies, ends the disc. It's a kitchen sink approach to songwriting, even with electronic/industrial scratching to commence. Amazing production assures that if you loved Orden Ogan before, there's little chance that Gumen will shoot any holes in such adoration. Available as a bonus digi, with DVD of entire Wacken 2016 performance.